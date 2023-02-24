Tom Cruise to Appear in Corden's "Last Last Late Late Show" Special
Tom Cruise is among the stars who will come out to celebrate the end of “The Late Late Show With James Corden” in a two-part finale event. “The Last Last Late Late Show” will air on April 27 ahead of the final episode, both airing simultaneously on CBS and Paramount+. The “Top Gun: Maverick” star…
