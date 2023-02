More than 1 million three-wick candles from a popular brand sold exclusively at Walmart have been recalled because they can start fires and injure consumers. The products under recall include 14-ounce Halloween and autumn-themed Mainstays brand three-wicked candles in glass jars. The candles,…



