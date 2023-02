Every Friday, pop critics for The New York Times weigh in on the week’s most notable new songs and videos. Just want the music? Listen to the Playlist on Spotify here (or find our profile: nytimes). Like what you hear? Let us know at theplaylist@nytimes.com and sign up for our Louder newsletter, a…



#louder #usgirls #megremy #blessthismess #questforfire #dontgettooclose #missyelliott #justinbieber #pinkpantheress #bibibourelly