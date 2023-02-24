Ellie Goulding Says Rumors She Cheated on Ed Sheeran With Niall Horan ‘Caused Me a Lot of Trauma’
Published
Though they date all the way back to 2014, rumors that Ellie Goulding cheated on Ed Sheeran with Niall Horan have stuck around to this day. But in a recent interview, the “Love Me Like You Do” singer denied ever even being in a relationship with Sheeran and opened up about the real-life effects…
#elliegoulding #edsheeran #niallhoran #lovemelikeyoudo #sheeran #dailymail #badhabits #niall #elleuk #tiktok