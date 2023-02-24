Harvey Weinstein’s Jane Doe 1 Reveals Her Name: “It Isn’t Right to Go Through Hell Alone”

Harvey Weinstein will likely spend the rest of his life behind bars, a fact cemented by powerful testimony from Evgeniya Chernyshova—a 43-year-old former model and actress who had, until now, been known publicly as Jane Doe 1. “I’m tired of hiding,” Chernyshova told The Hollywood Reporter. “I want…



#harveyweinstein #evgeniyachernyshova #hollywood #chernyshova #jennifersiebelnewsom #gavinnewsom #georgegascón #rome #beverlyhillshotel #thr