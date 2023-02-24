The Shadow Of ‘The Rings Of Power’ Hangs Over Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movies

The Shadow Of ‘The Rings Of Power’ Hangs Over Warner Bros’ New ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Movies

Upworthy

Published

“Always after a defeat and a respite, the shadow takes another shape and grows again." ~ Gandalf, The Lord Of The Rings by J.R.R. Tolkien ~ Frodo, probably, The Return Of The Jedi King New Lord Of The Rings movies are in the works over at Warner Bros. The new films come 20 years after the Peter…

#gandalf #jrrtolkien #warnerbros #peterjackson #warnerbrosdiscovery #davidzaslav #middleearth #embracergroup #tolkiens #warner

Full Article