Hugh Jackman, who plays the beastial mutant in the X-Men and Wolverine films, told BBC Radio 4’s Front Row that the roles required growls that have affected his vocal range. “My teacher at drama school would have been horrified by some of the things I did in Wolverine,” he said. “I’ve done some…



#hughjackman #xmen #bbcradio4sfrontrow #jackman #wolverine #ryanreynolds #wolverineanddeadpool