Ken Bruce has suggested he has been forced to leave the BBC earlier than he intended with his final Radio 2 show scheduled for next week rather than at the end of March. The 71-year-old Scottish broadcasting veteran will present his final 9.30am-to-midday show on 3 March. He wrote on Twitter: “I…



#kenbruce #radio2 #vernonkay #radio2after #garydavies #woganhouse #maidavale #radio2s #paulogrady #vanessafeltz