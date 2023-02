Mojang is cracking down on the browser-based Minecraft copy Eaglercraft. The company removed 92 repositories from GitHub, claiming that they infringed the company's copyrights and trademarks. A repository of DIY decompiling tools and instructions remains online, however. Minecraft is, without…



