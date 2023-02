Jeremy Hunt is under increasing pressure to cancel a planned cut to energy bill support as research showed that paying for heat and power will “eat up” nearly 10% of workers’ wages after the move in April. The chancellor has so far resisted calls to ditch the change to the energy price guarantee,…



#jeremyhunt #tradesunioncongress #liztruss #hunt #rishisunak #paulnowak #tuc #martinlewis #nationalenergyaction #ofgem