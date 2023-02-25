The Strokes Get New Box Set Featuring the Group’s Best Singles

The Strokes Get New Box Set Featuring the Group’s Best Singles

Upworthy

Published

The Strokes’ best songs, from their early hits to rarer fan favorites, come together in a new box set, released today. “The Singles — Volume” 01 is available now in digital and vinyl configuratons. The collection includes ten singles from their first three albums “Is This It” (2001), “Room on…

#singlesvolume #roomonfire #hardtoexplain #lastnite #reptilia #readmorebestvinyl #joshhomme #eddievedder #mercymercyme #youonlyliveonce

Full Article