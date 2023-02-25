Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders
Published
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of…Full Article
Published
Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of…Full Article
In a Telegram post, Russia's former President advocated for the invasion of Russian borders, if it was necessary for a victory..