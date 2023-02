Learn More The Umbrella Academy Adds A Trio Of Comedy Stars To The Cast Of Season 4 As the superhero genre exploded in popularity throughout the 2010s, any company with the ability to do so went out of its way to get in on the action. Since Marvel and DC are owned by Disney and Warner Bros.,…



#umbrellaacademy #marvel #disney #warnerbros #netflix #gerardway #gabrielbá #darkhorsecomics