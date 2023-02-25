Sheltering miles from a nuclear blast may not be enough to survive unless you know where to hide, new calculations show
Published
Sturdy concrete buildings far enough away from the nuclear blast are your best bet for survival beyond an underground bunker. Mirifada / Getty Images Scientists simulated a nuclear explosion about 37 times more powerful than Hiroshima and Nagasaki. The simulation helped them identify safe and…
#hiroshima #nagasaki #dimitridrikakis #avoid #ikokkinakis #ddrikakis #universityofnicosia #drikakistoldinsider #kathrynhigley #russian