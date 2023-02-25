Warren Buffett on being a 'business-picker' and defending buybacks: Highlights from his annual letter to shareholders

Warren Buffett released his latest annual shareholder letter for Berkshire Hathaway on Saturday. The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway said he would continue to bet on America, even after reporting operating profits that fell during the fourth quarter . Greater inflationary pressures weighed…



#warrenbuffett #berkshirehathaway #berkshire #americanexpress #cocacola #paramountglobal #alleghanycorporation #joebrandon #paramount #bankofamerica