Rain or shine, Colm Lambert likes to sit on a bench overlooking Rosslare port on the south-eastern tip of Ireland and watch the new freight ships and passenger ferries sailing in from the Irish Sea. “They’re coming in from France, Spain, Belgium, Holland – it’s great to see,” he said. “Brexit has…



#colmlambert #ireland #irishsea #spain #belgium #holland #borisjohnson #lambert #irish #cherbourg