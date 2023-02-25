Blizzards forecast in California mountains as massive winter storm continues

A powerful winter storm that swept down the West Coast with flooding and frigid temperatures shifted its focus to southern California on Saturday, piling up snow and swelling rivers with runoff. Blizzard warnings continued in the mountains and flood advisories blanketed the region, but forecasters…



#westcoast #poweroutageus #interstate5 #westcoasts #tejonpass #mountainhigh #snowvalley #zachtaylor #losangelescounty #creeks