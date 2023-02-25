Christoph Waltz Means Business In Killer Workplace Horror-Comedy ‘The Consultant’

In workplace horror-comedy The Consultant, Christoph Waltz seems like dream casting as Regus Patoff, a mysterious figure who turns up at a gaming company and takes over after its CEO is murdered. There is a steely sinister edge to the titular character in Amazon's Prime Video series that the actor…



#christophwaltz #reguspatoff #amazon #tonybasgallop #basgallop #mattshakman #austria #karynkusama #amazonprimevideo