Ariana DeBose Embraces the Memes From Her BAFTA Rap: ‘The Internet Is Wild, Y’all’

It has been a week since Ariana DeBose unexpectedly created a new meme with her rap number at the BAFTA Awards, but the Oscar winner seems to have embraced the craze. “The Internet is wild, y’all! Appreciate all the love,” DeBose wrote on Instagram with a series of photos and TikTok videos paying…



#arianadebose #baftaawards #tiktok #bafta #angelabassett #debose #debosesinstagram #wandasykes #bassett #stevenspielbergs