The Russian army is making half-hearted efforts to upgrade some of the 60-year-old T-62 tanks it has deployed to Ukraine. But don’t count on newer optics or a few blocks of reactive armor to save the aged tanks. A photo appeared online on Saturday depicting an upgraded T-62 possibly somewhere in…



#russian #t62 #ukraine #russians #t62s #ukrainians #t62m #t62mv #uralvagonzavod #sonsau