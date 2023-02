Angela Bassett Messaged Ariana DeBose After Viral BAFTAs Rap: ‘I Just Wanted to Make Sure She Was Okay’

Angela Bassett has simply done the thing once again. After being name-dropped by Ariana DeBose in a rap that opened the BAFTA Film Awards, the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star tells Variety that she reached out to DeBose in the aftermath to check in on her. “I DM’d her last night. I did. It…



#angelabassett #arianadebose #baftafilmawards #variety #debose #angeliquejackson #naacpimageawards #bassett #deboses #bafta