The first CannaCon in the state of Mississippi is taking place in Biloxi this weekend. The event is taking place at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Around 100 vendors are displaying their cannabis products. CBG Biotech engineer Brad Kovach was highlighting a machine extracts ethanol from cannabis…



#cannacon #mississippi #biloxi #cbg #bradkovach #kovach #angelagrelle #davidsingletary #stephaniegray