Mexican president posts photo of what he claims is an elf
Mexico's president posted a photo on his social media accounts Saturday showing what he said appeared to be a mythological woodland spirit similar to an elf.Full Article
According to traditional Mayan belief, “Aluxes” are small, mischievous creatures that inhabit forests and fields.