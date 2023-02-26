‘What Are They Complaining About?’ Elon Musk Deletes Reply to Scott Adams Tweet About Newspapers Dumping ‘Dilbert’
Published
Cartoonist Scott Adams, creator of the hugely successful Dilbert comic strip, has been embroiled in controversy again this week after a disturbing video in which he said White people should “get the hell away from Black people” — a consequence of which was his comic being dumped by dozens of…
#scottadams #adams #twitter #elonmusk #whiteamericans #ronfilipkowski #joshrogin #wapo #adamss #rogin