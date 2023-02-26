Dilbert cartoon dropped by US newspapers over creator’s racist comments

The cartoon “Dilbert” has been dropped from numerous US newspapers in response to racist comments by its creator, Scott Adams, on his YouTube channel. Adams called Black Americans a “hate group” and suggested white Americans “get the hell away from Black people” in response to a conservative…



#scottadams #blackamericans #africanamericans #antidefamationleague #losangelestimes #scottadamss #dilbert #usatodaynetwork #chrisquinn #plaindealer