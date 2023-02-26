Angela Bassett Wins Entertainer Of The Year At NAACP Image Awards; Thanks Spike Lee, Betty Shabazz And Ryan Coogler In Acceptance Speech
Angela Bassett wins big at the NAACP Image Awards. The actress took home three trophies for Outstanding Actress in a drama series for 9-1-1, Supporting Actress for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and the biggest award of the night, Entertainer of the Year. Accepting the Entertainer of the Year…
