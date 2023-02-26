‘SNL’s Weekend Update Jokingly Suggests Oscar Promos Amp Up Drama: “Can Ana De Armas Beat The ‘Tár’ Out Of Cate Blanchett?”

‘SNL’s Weekend Update Jokingly Suggests Oscar Promos Amp Up Drama: “Can Ana De Armas Beat The ‘Tár’ Out Of Cate Blanchett?”

Colin Jost and Michel Ché returned to Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update” and took on the Oscars hiring a crisis team to try to avoid slap-gate this year. “Guys, it’s not going to happen again,” Jost said. “I’m sure you wish it would for ratings.” Jost then gave the Oscars ideas for promos…

