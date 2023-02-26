‘Who Is Gonna Believe THAT Crazy Idea?’ Woody Harrelson Does Wild Bit Slamming ‘Drug Cartel’ Lockdowns in SNL Monologue

‘Who Is Gonna Believe THAT Crazy Idea?’ Woody Harrelson Does Wild Bit Slamming ‘Drug Cartel’ Lockdowns in SNL Monologue

Upworthy

Published

Actor Woody Harrelson hosted Saturday Night Live for the fifth time this weekend, and courted controversy with a monologue that haltingly centered on a story about reading “the craziest script” about drug cartels — an exceedingly thinly-veiled allegory on covid lockdowns and vaccines. The…

#woodyharrelson #saturdaynightlive #centralpark #snl #harrelson #vanityfair #marxist #snlmonologue #mediaite

Full Article