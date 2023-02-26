Rishi Sunak: ‘We’re giving it everything we’ve got’ on Brexit deal

LONDON — Rishi Sunak insisted Saturday he wants to "get the job done" on Brexit, promising he was "giving it everything we’ve got” to secure a deal with Brussels. In an interview with the Sunday Times, the British prime minister said he was hopeful of a "positive outcome," as he launched a weekend…



#rishisunak #sundaytimes #brexiteer #unitedkingdoms #northernirelands #northernireland #republicofireland #brexitsupporting #westminster #imaconservative