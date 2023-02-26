US Believed 'Economic Nuclear Weapon' Would End Russian War In Ukraine Authored by Kyle Anzalone Via AntiWar.com, In the days after the invasion of Ukraine, the White House assessed President Vladimir Putin would end the attack if the US froze over $300 billion owned by the Russian central bank.…



#ukraine #kyleanzalonevia #vladimirputin #russian #moscow #jakesullivan #centralbankofrussia #nicholasmulder #cornell #richardhanania