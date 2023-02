K-pop is everywhere these days, but that wasn’t the case when Vivian Yoon was growing up in the 90s and 2000s. She listened to it secretly in her Koreatown bedroom. “I grew up hiding my love for k-pop and not being excited to tell other people that I listened to this music because back then it…



