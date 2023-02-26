Lionel Messi Set To Return To Newell’s Old Boys In Argentina And Snub PSG, FC Barcelona, Inter Miami
Published
Lionel Messi is set to return to his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys and snub Paris Saint Germain, FC Barcelona, plus Inter Miami in the MLS according to his close friend Sergio Aguero. Messi is out of contract with PSG on June 30 with his future up in the air. It has been said that he has chosen…
#lionelmessi #newell #parissaintgermain #barcelona #intermiami #mls #sergioaguero #psg #parcdesprinces #qatari