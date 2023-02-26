'Home equity theft': A recent study says 12 states allow local governments to seize far more than what's owed from homeowners who are behind on taxes
Published
The rich get richer and the poor get poorer. It’s an old aphorism, but for many Americans — especially if they struggle to keep up with bills — it has a new meaning. In 12 states and the District of Columbia, local governments can seize a homeowner’s property, along with any equity they may have…
#districtofcolumbia #jeffbezos #picasso #michigan #soundconsumers #checkbook