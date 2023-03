The Most Violent Cities In The World Out of the world's 50 most violent cities, 38 are in Latin America including 17 in Mexico. The Mexico Citizens Council for Public Security and Criminal Justice releases its findings on the homicide rate in cities with populations over 300,000 around the world…



#latinamerica #mexico #criminaljustice #statista #katharinabuchholz #mexican #neworleans #statistacaracas #venezuela #brazil