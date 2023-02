The global tech industry has had a rough few months. Venture capital funding is down globally by 42 per cent according to research from Prequin and sector-wide job losses have surpassed the 150,000 mark. For policymakers and job seekers alike, this might seem like a moment of reckoning, a bubble…



#prequin #ip #sallydaub #israel #brazil #oecd #tesla #novascotia #huawei #ontario