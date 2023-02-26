Media drop Dilbert after creator’s Black ‘hate group’ remark

The creator of the Dilbert comic strip faced a backlash of cancellations Saturday while defending remarks describing people who are Black as members of “a hate group” from which white people should “get away.” Various media publishers across the U.S. denounced the comments by Dilbert creator Scott…



