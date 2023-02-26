GOP primary candidates must agree to loyalty pledge in order to debate, RNC chair says
Published
Any candidate who wants to take part in the GOP’s first primary debate in Milwaukee later this year will have to sign a pledge promising to support whoever wins the nomination, Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel said Sunday. “We're saying you're not going to get on the debate stage…
#milwaukee #ronnamcdaniel #danabash #rnc #harmeetdhillon #donaldtrump #unnikkihaley #vivekramaswamy #florida #rondesantis