For a Brexit-minded MP, the parallels may seem striking: an electorally embattled prime minister trying to push through a controversial Northern Ireland deal in the face of Tory and Democratic Unionist party (DUP) scepticism. But one thing has changed: this is 2023, not 2019. Theresa May’s…



#northernireland #tory #theresa #brexit #conservative #rishisunak #northernirelands #ecj #ireland #irishsea