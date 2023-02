Learn More Gordon Pinsent, Voice Of Babar The Elephant, Dies At 92 "Babar the Elephant" voice actor and Canadian screen icon Gordon Pinsent has died. He was 92. The actor's death was confirmed via a statement released by his son-in-law, Peter Keleghan. "Gordon Pinsent's daughters Leah and Beverly,…



#babarelephant #gordonpinsent #peterkeleghan #beverly #hbo #celesteville #disney #badou #disneyjunior