COVID "Likely Arose" From Lab Leak, US Energy Department Admits In Classified Report The argument that Covid-19 leaked from the virology lab in Wuhan, China (the only Level 4 lab in Asia) is growing louder after years of Big Tech and governments censoring the Covid debate. Last summer, the WHO, an…



#likelyarose #wuhan #level4 #pensions #fbi #energydepartment #wsj #usdepartmentofenergy #michaelshellenberger #bigtech