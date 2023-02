Celebrities Kim Kardashian, Paul Pierce, Floyd Mayweather and Others Ask Court To Drop New EthereumMax Lawsuit

Defendants involved in the EthereumMax (EMAX) lawsuit are requesting that the California Central District Court dismiss the latest charges brought against them. In December, U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald tossed a class-action lawsuit alleging that reality TV star Kim Kardashian, NBA…



