Catherine O’Hara Talks ‘Beetlejuice,’ ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Home Alone’ and Her Early Exposure to Gilda Radner at USC Comedy Festival

Ingmar Bergman had Liv Ullmann. Woody Allen had Diane Keaton and Christopher Guest had Catherine O’Hara — that’s how actor John Michael Higgins summed up the stature of O’Hara’s work on screen with Guest and other top directors during a wide-ranging Q&A held Saturday as part of the sixth annual…



#ingmarbergman #livullmann #woodyallen #dianekeaton #christopherguest #catherineohara #johnmichaelhiggins #usccomedyfestival #jackoakie #comedyaward