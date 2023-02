Twitter has laid off at least another 50 employees, according to a report from The Information and posts on social media from former workers. And apparently not even Elon Musk loyalist Esther Crawford, the chief executive of Twitter payments who oversaw the company’s Twitter Blue verification…



#elonmusk #esthercrawford #twitter #twitterblue #alexheath #crawford #blind #martijndekuijper #revue #dekuijper