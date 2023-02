Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz said on Sunday he would step down this year to make way for new leadership, after hedge fund Soroban Capital Partners called for him to be replaced. Union Pacific said it expected to name a successor this year and Fritz said he looked forward to working with the…



#unionpacific #lancefritz #unionpacifics #sorobancapital #soroban #ericmandelblatt #jimvena #fritz #vena #nelsonpeltz