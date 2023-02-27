“Easy is Overrated”: Sally Field Reflects on Career as She Accepts SAG Life Achievement Award

At the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday, Sally Field was given the acting union’s highest honor: the Life Achievement Award, recognizing “career achievement and humanitarian accomplishment.” The award was presented to her by her The Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield, who remarked…



#sallyfield #lifeachievementaward #andrewgarfield #malibu #gidget #forrestgumps #lincoln #spidermans #sagaward #brotherssisters