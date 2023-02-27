Ke Huy Quan Is First Asian Man to Win SAG Award for Film Acting: ‘This Moment No Longer Belongs to Just Me’

Ke Huy Quan’s feel-great comeback story notched another milestone on Sunday night. The 51-year-old actor, a beloved child star in the 1980s, won the Screen Actors Guild award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” becoming the first Asian man to win…



#kehuyquans #bestsupportingactor #sag #vietnam #michelleyeoh #stephaniehsu #whale #hongchau #quans #goldenglobe