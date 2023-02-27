‘The Last Of Us’ Star Storm Reid Gives Advice To Homophobic Fans: “I Need You To Get Your Priorities Straight”

Storm Reid is weighing in on some backlash The Last of Us experienced after airing the episode focused on the love story of Nick Offerman’s Bill and Murray Bartlett’s Frank. “Like Bella said when episode 3 came out: If you don’t like it, don’t watch,” Reid told Entertainment Weekly in an…



#stormreid #nickoffermans #murraybartletts #entertainmentweekly #bellaramsey #hbo #ramseysellie