Michelle Yeoh Makes History With SAG Awards Win: “This Is For Every Single Girl That Looks Like Me”

Michelle Yeoh took home the award for best female actor in a leading role for Everything Everywhere All at Once at the 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday night, making her the first woman of Asian descent to win the individual acting honor. “I think if I speak, my heart will explode,” she said…



#michelleyeoh #jeffbridges #sallyfield #crazyrichasians #goldenglobe #danielscheinert #evelynwang #cateblanchett #tár #viola