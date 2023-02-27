Michelle Yeoh Becomes First Asian Best Actress Film Winner at SAG Awards for ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’
Published
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” star Michelle Yeoh has made history with her win for best performance by a female actor in a leading role at the Screen Actors Guild Awards, becoming the first Asian woman to win a leading film acting award. “I think if I speak my heart will explode,” an…
#michelleyeoh #ziyizhang #yuhjungyouns #sandraoh #killingeve #squidgame #leejungjae #hoyeonjung #kehuyquan #stephaniehsu