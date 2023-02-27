A24 Sweeps Film Categories at the 2023 SAG Awards as ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Breaks Record for Most Wins

Thanks to “Everything Everywhere All At Once’s” massive showing throughout the night (the multiverse movie took home four wins at the 2023 SAG Awards ceremony) and Brendan Fraser’s victory for “The Whale.” Thus making this the first time in history that a studio has captured every major film prize…



#sagawards #brendanfrasers #whale #topgunmaverick #a24 #danielkwan #danielscheinert #jamieleecurtis #kehuyquan #michelleyeoh